Isolation centres to be ready in 20 days says Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: With six persons from a single family found to be infected with Covid-19 in the Old City areas of Hyderabad, Health Minister Eatala Rajender called upon the State administration to ensure that things do not go out of control.

He expressed concern that there has been spurt in increase of cases with every passing day.

Arrangements are being made at the Gachibowli stadium, the designated centre to treat Covid-19 infected patients apart from Gandhi and King Koti hospitals, to treat 1,500 patients.

Rajender inspected the arrangements being made at the stadium.

He directed authorities to take steps for providing central air-conditioning, required cots and mattresses, water tanks to meet the requirements of 3,000 people, hygienic toilets, if need be ensure arranging for temporary toilets.

He wanted the officials to pick a noted catering service to supply food to the designated isolation centres daily.

Eatala said that the designated centres will be ready within 20 days. "The Government hopes the situation would be under control and there will be no need to utilise this facility.

Having learnt lessons from countries like USA, the state government has decided to keep itself in absolute state of preparedness," he said.