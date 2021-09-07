Jagtial Medical college to be first of its kind

Jagtial: Jagtial Medical College would be the first medical college in the country with a super specialty hospital, said Director of Medical Education (DME) Ramesh Reddy on Monday.

The DME along with local MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar, CM OSD (Public Health) Gangadhar, TSMIDC chairman Chandrashekar Reddy inspected the 27 acres land allotted for the medical college at Dharur camp in the district on Monday and also held a meeting with the District Collector.

Addressing a media conference, Ramesh Reddy said that following the announcement of the medical college for Jagtial by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao they were looking for a suitable place for the establishment of the college as per the Indian Medical Council standards.

He appreciated MLA for selecting the site for the same and said that there was no such place in the town centre near the bus stand for the medical college in the state. It was a suitable place for the people and medical staff.

Reddy said the medical college and hospital would initially start with 150 students and 650 beds. MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar said that he was very happy and thanked the KCR on behalf of the people of Jagtial for starting the work of the medical college.

The MLA reminded that the CM KCR in the 2018 election time promised to set up a medical college in the district. He said people should take note of the fact that the site identified for the college was a suitable place and full scale construction works would start soon.

District Library Chairman Dr. Chandrasekhar Goud, District Hospital Superintendent Sudakshana Devi, RMO Ramakrishna, tahsildar Dilip and others were present.