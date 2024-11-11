Live
Jogulamba Gadwal District Establishes Vishwa Hindu Parishad Dharma Prasara District Committee
A meeting was held in Jogulamba Gadwal district to establish the Dharma Prasara District Committee of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)
A meeting was held in Jogulamba Gadwal district to establish the Dharma Prasara District Committee of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). Key topics discussed in the meeting included spreading awareness about Dharma, addressing the risks associated with religious conversions, facilitating homecoming (re-conversion) programs, conducting satsangs, and outlining the committee's responsibilities and planned tours.
The event saw the participation of notable figures including R. Jagadishwar Reddy, Narasimhulu, Sudhakar, VHP District Co-Secretary Manoj Kumar Reddy, District Satsang Co-Leader Parusharam, and members of the Dharma Prasara Committees from Dharur and Maldakal mandals.
