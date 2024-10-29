JPC meet on Waqf Bill-2024 to conclude today

Live
New Delhi/Hyderabad: The Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf Amendment Bill -2024 has expedited its study to submit its report to the Parliament in the ensuing Parliamentary sessions. This comes amidst an uproar across several States of the State Waqf Boards slapping notices of ownership of agriculture, urban lands, and religious properties belonging to other religious faiths. According to sources, the JPC meeting is for two days, that is, on Monday and Tuesday, and Mahbunagar MP D K Aruna attended today's meeting, along with others.
The members of JPC have held key deliberations on the different issues to be incorporated in their report based on the suggestions, complaints, and depositions made before it by various stakeholders. The JPC work has come to a final stage, and the members of it are fine-tuning the issues to submit the JPC report in the ensuing Parliament session.