Live
- Essential Skincare Tips for Summer: Keep Your Skin Healthy and Glowing
- Global media takes note of Modi’s speech
- Chinmaya, Accord excel record 100% results in CBSE exams
- BSF Jawan Caught in Pakistan, Now Back in India
- Microsoft Extends Office App Support on Windows 10 Until 2028
- Intermittent showers bring relief to Delhi
- Collector calls for promoting PMDS on a large scale
- Landmark verdicts delivered by CJI Sanjiv Khanna
- Vasanthotsavams in Tiruchanoor concludes
- Time for ‘Make in India and Make for World’ has arrived: Def expert
Jupally felicitates district science officer
Nagarkurnool (Kolapur): District Science Officer T Rajasekhar Rao was recently felicitated by Excise and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao at the...
Nagarkurnool (Kolapur): District Science Officer T Rajasekhar Rao was recently felicitated by Excise and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao at the Kollapur camp office in recognition of his outstanding contributions in various fields. Rajasekhar Rao received the National Best Science Teacher Award presented annually by the Bharatiya Science Techno Festival (BSTF). Additionally, he gained international recognition by participating in a virtual Zoom session organized by the Bhakti Vedanta Institute (Kolkata), where Nobel Laureate in Chemistry, Morten P Meldal, was the chief guest.
Notably, Meldal personally responded to a question posed by Rajasekhar Rao during the discussion on “Click Chemistry.” On this occasion, Jupally congratulated and honoured him with a shawl and a certificate of appreciation. Several teachers, including Narayana, also attended the event.