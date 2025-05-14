Jupally felicitates district science officer

Nagarkurnool (Kolapur): District Science Officer T Rajasekhar Rao was recently felicitated by Excise and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao at the Kollapur camp office in recognition of his outstanding contributions in various fields. Rajasekhar Rao received the National Best Science Teacher Award presented annually by the Bharatiya Science Techno Festival (BSTF). Additionally, he gained international recognition by participating in a virtual Zoom session organized by the Bhakti Vedanta Institute (Kolkata), where Nobel Laureate in Chemistry, Morten P Meldal, was the chief guest.

Notably, Meldal personally responded to a question posed by Rajasekhar Rao during the discussion on “Click Chemistry.” On this occasion, Jupally congratulated and honoured him with a shawl and a certificate of appreciation. Several teachers, including Narayana, also attended the event.