Just In
Justice sought for minor girl’s family
Kurva Parashuram took his life over harassment of daughter
Gadwal: On the 6th of this month, a heartbreaking incident unfolded in Gajjalamma Street. A minor girl, the daughter of Kurva Parashuram, had been allegedly subjected to ongoing harassment by a youth, Vinod, from the neighborhood under the pretext of professing love. His harassment forced her to discontinue education.
Despite repeated warnings to stay away from her, went to the girl’s house on November 6, and acted indecently. As Parashuram, the girl’s father, arrived on the scene, he fled the scene. Deeply distressed and feeling shamed by his inability to protect his daughter despite complaints to the police, Parashuram took his own life by stepping in front of a train on the same day.
Gongalla Ranjith Kumar, the district chairman of the Nadigadda Rights Struggle Committee, visited Parashuram’s family and offered his condolences and support. He called for the immediate arrest of Vinod. Committee convener Buchibabu and others were present.