Kalam Inspirational Tour Empowers Students with Advanced Technology Insights

Gadwal: Of District Collector BM Santosh urged students to enhance their understanding and skills in modern technology, drawing inspiration from former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. Speaking at the Kalam Inspirational Tour held at the local Indoor Stadium grounds on Thursday, the Collector emphasized the importance of scientific thinking and innovation among students to realize Kalam's dreams of a scientifically advanced India.

The event was organized to create awareness among school students about science and technology. Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, the Collector shared that both he and ISRO scientists had studied in government schools and risen to prominent positions. He stressed that students should focus on developing expertise in cutting-edge technologies like robotics, 3D printing, AR, VR, and machine learning through platforms like the Flo Bus.

Highlighting the increasing integration of robotics into daily life, the Collector stated that the initiative to bring advanced technology directly to school students through this tour is commendable. He encouraged students to pursue a career in science and technology, aligning with Kalam’s vision. Alongside MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, the Collector explored the technological exhibits inside the Flo Bus, which showcased innovations that could greatly benefit students.

Speaking at the event, MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy emphasized that the Kalam Inspirational Tour was aimed at motivating school students to contribute to Abdul Kalam's vision by embracing technological advancements. He pointed out that today’s world is highly competitive and technology-driven, and urged students to leverage these skills for the nation’s development. The Flo Bus featured 16 technological exhibits, offering students an opportunity to gain hands-on experience and knowledge.

The MLA also mentioned that a single computer can now perform tasks previously handled by 100 people and stressed the need for further technological progress in the coming years. He praised the organizers for their efforts and called for similar initiatives in all districts of the state.

District Youth Welfare Officer Jitender, local public representatives, teachers, and Kalam Inspirational Tour CEO Madhulash Babu also participated in the program. The organizers honored the dignitaries during the event.





Delete Edit



