Kaleshwaram gets heavy inflow, 85 gates of Lakshmi Barrage opened

Kaleshwaram project is flooded due to heavy rains above. With incessant rains in Telangana and Maharashtra, the barrages in the project have recorded a record level. An inflow of 22,15,760 cusecs is coming into Medigadda barrage. With this, all 85 gates of Lakshmi Barrage are being opened and the flood water is being released. While 14,77,975 cusecs of water is coming to Annaram Saraswati Barrage, the authorities are releasing the same amount of water downstream.



Godavari and Pranahita rivers are flowing at Kaleswaram. At the confluence of Triveni, the river flows at a height of 15.90 m. With this, the authorities have announced a red alert in Mahadevapur and Kaleshwaram Godavari catchment areas.

The flood water that inundated the Pushkarghats entered the nearby houses. Residents in flooded areas have been evacuated by authorities. A police presence was arranged to prevent anyone from coming to the Kaleswaram Ghat.

Godavari water level at Bhadrachalam reached 60.30 feet. 18.16 lakh cusecs of water is currently flowing in the river. As a result, Bhadrachalam town is surrounded by flood water. The flood water has entered Kotha Colony, Subhash Nagar Colony, AMC Colony, Ayyappa Colony and Ram Temple area of the town.