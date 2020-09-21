Kamareddy: BJP demands `50,000 per acre for crop loss

Kamareddy: BJP State vice-president Yendla Lakshminarayana demanded compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre to the farmers, who lost their crops due to incessant rains.



Along with party district presidents Banala Lakshma Reddy and Jukkal ex-MLA Aruna Tara, he inspected crops that were submerged in rainwater in Jukkal constituency on Monday.

At Jukkal chowrasta, several youths from Vadlam, Begumpur and Vithal Wadi villages of Pedda Kodapagal mandal and Achampeta village of Nijam Sagar mandal have joined the BJP on the occasion. Lakshminarayana, Lakshma Reddy and Aruna Tara invited the youth into the party by offering party scarf. BJP leaders Revan, Pawan, Prashant Patil, Ramagoud, Ashok, Jaipal Reddy, Krishna, Kishta Reddy, Ramesh, Sopan, Madhukar Patil, Saikumar, Sayagoud, Ganeshwar and others were present on the occasion.