Karimnagar: Doctors at the Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad successfully performed a brain aneurysm surgery for a 55-year-old woman from the Sultanabad mandal. A statement released by the doctors on Sunday informed that the woman has recovered and living a normal life in the Karimnagar.

Sharing details about the casein Karimnagar, Dr KS Kiran, neurosurgeon from Yashoda Hospital said that about two months ago, the hospital received a comatose patient named Vijaya from the Sultanabad mandal. The woman had middle cerebral artery (MCA) aneurysms, the doctors discovered after performing a CT and angio scan.

The procedure was performed by a group of medical professionals under the direction of Drs KS Kiran, BJ Rajesh, and Vishwanath using intraoperative nerve monitoring technologies in the brain. Following the procedure, they used Transcranial Doppler (TCD) to monitor her health and identify any vasospasm. They then administered an intra-arterial milrinone injection to instantly restore blood flow.

Dr Kiran informed that the procedure was both less expensive and covered by the Arogyasri health insurance programme.He urged patients not to disregard headache and dizziness if they are not alleviated by medication because they are early signs of aneurysms along with ischemia infarction and neck discomfort. In order to prevent fatalities, he encouraged the people to see a neurosurgeon if they experience ongoing headaches. He insisted that not all headaches are migraines.