Karimnagar: 72nd Republic Day celebrated with pomp, gaiety

Karimnagar: The 72nd Republic Day was celebrated with pomp and fervour at the ceremonial parade at Police Parade grounds in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

The celebrations commenced with District Collector K Shashanka hoisting the national flag, followed by the rendering of national anthem. Later, the Collector took the salute from the contingents of police and paramilitary personnel. The bands enthralled audience, who gathered to watch the grand parade and celebrations, following Covid-19 guidelines.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector K Shashanka explained about various developmental activities that took place in the district and welfare schemes introduced by the State government and are being implemented successfully for the wellbeing of the people in the district.

Later, a rally with tableaux by various government departments explaining their role and highlighting various welfare schemes engaged the audience.

Accompanied with BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Collector K Shashanka felicitated freedom fighters and handed over appreciation certificates to the employees, who received best employee award, of various government departments. He also distributed prizes to those, who performed well in the events that were organised on the occasion.

MLC Naradasu Lakshman Rao, Police Commissioner Kamalasan Reddy, MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar, ZP Chairperson K Vijaya, City Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Additional Collector Shyam Prasad Lal, ZP CEO Venkata Madhava Rao and RDO Anand Kumar were present along with others.