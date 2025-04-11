Live
Kasturba Gandhi Jayanti Celebrated at Govt. Science Degree College
Nagar kurnool: Kasturba Gandhi Jayanti was celebrated with great reverence at the Government Science Degree College in Nagar Kurnool. The event was organized in the presence of women faculty and female students. As part of the ceremony, floral tributes were paid to Kasturba Gandhi’s portrait by the staff and students.
Speaking on the occasion, the faculty members highlighted Kasturba Gandhi’s crucial role in the Indian freedom struggle alongside Mahatma Gandhi. They stated that she bravely faced British oppression and became a source of inspiration for women across the country. Her sacrifices and ideals continue to serve as a guiding force for women’s empowerment even today.
The program was attended by Principal Anjaiah, Women Empowerment Officer Umadevi, Vanitha, other faculty members, and students