Kavitha asks why ED cases against Sonia, Rahul lacked progress even after one year

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Friday questioned as to why the Enforcement Directorate cases against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi lacked progress even after one year.

She said an year ago in the ‘National Herald’ case, the ED summoned top leaders of Congress, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, MallikarjunaKharge, Pawan Bansal and leaders from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. ‘What happened in the investigation of this case for the last one and a half years’, she asked. ‘An understanding has been reached between the Congress and the BJP and the Congress leaders were not being called to the ED inquiry’.

The BRS leader also questioned why there was silence for the last 20 years on the Women’s Reservation Bill which was approved in the Rajya Sabha; it was yet to be approved by the Lok Sabha. Why Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi did not question on the Women’s Reservation Bill for the last 20 years. Why the Congress party, which was in power from 2004 to 2014, did not try to pass this Bill in the Lok Sabha.

Kavitha recalled that the BRS government had adopted a resolution in the first Assembly meeting after the State formation that it would support the Women’s Bill if it was introduced in Parliament. ‘The BRS Parliamentary Party has once again passed a resolution on Friday and CM KCR has also written a letter.

She expressed ire at comments made by Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal that she does not have the level to talk about Rahul Gandhi.

“We welcome political tourists. Come and eat Hyderabadi biryani and leave happily but don’t divide people of Telangana with fraudulent and two-faced attitude,” advised Kavitha.