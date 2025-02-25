  • Menu
Kavitha demands Rs. 25,000 per quintal MSP for chilli


Highlights

MLC K. Kavitha took a strong stand for Telangana’s red chilli farmers during her visit to the Kesamundram Market Yard, directly confronting the government’s failure to ensure fair prices.

Amid mounting distress and financial struggles, she demanded a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of`25,000 per quintal, calling out the authorities for neglecting the backbone of Telangana’s agrarian economy.

Her intervention highlights the growing unrest among farmers, who are grappling with severe challenges due to inadequate government support and volatile market conditions. She also demanded that CM Revanth Reddy address the concerns immediately and do justice with the farmers.

