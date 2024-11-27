Kavya urges Centre to expedite Mamnoor Airport works

Hanumakonda: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Warangal MP Dr Kadiyam Kavya met Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu in New Delhi on Tuesday. During the meeting, they discussed the establishment of four new airports in Telangana.

MP Kavya specifically requested the Union Minister to expedite the completion of the Warangal Mamnoor Airport and initiate flight operations at the earliest.

Ram Mohan Naidu assured them that the Central government is fully supportive of the Warangal airport project. He stated that if road connectivity, infrastructure and land acquisition are completed, flight operations could commence within two years. CM Revanth Reddy mentioned that the state government has allocated Rs 4,000 crore for the comprehensive development of Warangal, including the Master Plan, outer ring road (ORR), and airport development.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to developing Warangal as the second capital of Telangana and promised all necessary support for the airport’s establishment.

Responding positively, the Union Minister assured efforts to ensure the commencement of flight operations within two years. CM Revanth Reddy, MP Dr Kadiyam Kavya, and officials extended their gratitude to the Union Minister and the Airport Authority of India for their support.