KCR guides candidates, asks them to be cautious with legal issues

Hyderabad: In the wake of cases being filed against the elected representatives on technical grounds, the BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao on asked the party candidates to be outmost cautious and seek the help of legal team of the party while filing nomination papers.

The BRS chief handed over B-forms to 51 candidates at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday. The BRS chief said that he was advised by priests not to sign any documents or cheques during the inauspicious days hence he had started signing B-forms from today. The remaining candidates would be getting the signed B-forms on Monday.

Talking to the candidates, the BRS chief cautioned the candidates to be careful while filing nominations. There were cases filed against the leaders like Srinivas Goud, Vanama Venkateshwara Rao and B Krishnamohan Reddy from Gadwal. They won the election with a big margins but few were taking technical reasons and approaching the courts. "Unique judgements are coming these days. You should be cautious and consult with the legal team of the party headed by Bharat Kumar. He is just a phone call away. The party leaders should be cautious. Fill up nomination papers before filling them and also keep track of updated voter list," said Rao.

The BRS chief said that the party could distribute tickets without major changes. At some places there were changes like Vemulawada where the candidate was facing legal hurdles and in the case of Asifabad, Kova Lakshmi was given the ticket based on her popularity.

Rao called upon the candidates to take leaders along with them. He recalled that Jupally Krishna Rao was cautioned to take all the leaders along with him but he didn't listen and the result was he lost the election.