KCR rolls up sleeve to bolster BRS prospects in Maha State 

Hyderabad: Aiming to spread the BRS footprint in Maharashtra, BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao began efforts to woo the leaders of the Maratha State. On Thursday, former MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje, who is 13th descendant of Maratha hero Chhatrapati Shivaji and grandson of Sahu Maharaj, met Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragati Bhavan.

It is learnt that the former MP is likely to join the BRS in a meeting organised in Nanded in February first week.

Apart from development issues, KCR and Sambhajiraje had a lengthy discussion on the political situation in the country. The Chief Minister and former MP stressed the need of an innovative agenda aimed at public welfare for the development of the people and for the integrity of the country. The duo decided to meet again and discuss political issues.

Sambhajiraje was keen to know the operational procedures followed by the Telangana State government in providing big welfare schemes to the people including farmers, SC, ST, BC and Minorities. He expressed his wish that Telangana development model and welfare schemes should be implemented in Maharashtra as well.

On this occasion, Shambhajiraje presented the book 'Rajarshi Sahu Chhatrapati' to KCR.