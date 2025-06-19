  • Menu
Kishan Reddy discusses Banakacharla project with Jal Shakti Minister

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy met the Union Minister for Jal Shakti C R Patil at his office in Shram Shakti Bhavan in the national capital on Wednesday and discussed the Godavari-Banakacharla project proposed by the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

The Union Minister of Jal Shakti C R Patil assured G Kishan Reddy that the project will be evaluated as per the existing norms of the Ministry. He further stated that the project evaluation would be conducted in a fair manner after consulting all stakeholders. C R Patil also mentioned that the Government of India will ensure that no state will face injustice in this regard.

