Kishan Reddy lauds SC classification movement

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy and Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajender lauded MRPS chief Manda Krishna Madiga for his significant contribution to, and relentless peaceful struggle for, social justice.

The leaders spoke at the ‘Alai Balai’ programme, highlighting the contribution of MRPS founder Manda Krishna and the decades-long struggle for Scheduled Caste (SC) classification. Reflecting on the origins of the movement that began in Telugu soil 30 years ago, Reddy praised Manda Krishna’s leadership and relentless struggle that led to a widespread movement across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. Reddy recounted Manda Krishna’s active legislative engagement over 15 years, persistently raising the issue of SC classification. He also championed causes for the disabled and those suffering from heart ailments, enduring tremendous pressure and sleepless nights to ensure a resolution, even contemplating quitting politics if the issues remained unresolved.

The Minister emphasized the Bharatiya Janata Party’s strategic push to take the matter to the Supreme Court, initiate dialogue with legal experts, and involve Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly before Cabinet discussions. These coordinated efforts, supported by MRPS and Dandora activists, ultimately led to a successful classification policy achieved through sacrifice and sustained advocacy.

Reddy recalled a symbolic moment during the MRPS Vishwaroop Mahasabha at Parade Ground when Prime Minister Modi declared himself an ‘activist’. This statement bolstered the morale of SCs and reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to the cause. He acknowledged Manda Krishna as both a close friend and a tireless comrade, praising his resilience despite facing threats and protests.

Under BJP’s leadership, particularly with the backing of V Rama Rao and PM Modi, SC classification had been formally addressed. The Government of India honoured Manda Krishna with Padma Shri for his contribution to social justice. The Minister referred to Manda Krishna’s ongoing campaigns, including demands for enhanced pensions for the disabled. He lauded the central government’s landmark decision to conduct a caste census alongside the national population census—an unprecedented move since Independence.

Kishan Reddy also highlighted other progressive initiatives, such as bestowing the Bharat Ratna on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, installing his portrait in Parliament’s Central Hall, and distributing 5 kg of free rice monthly to vulnerable communities. Concluding his speech, Reddy called upon Manda Krishna to lead further movements on critical social issues, underscoring the BJP’s commitment to inclusive governance.

MP Etala Rajender hailed Padma Shri awardee Manda Krishna Madiga as a towering figure in Telangana’s social justice movement. He described Manda Krishna as a “child of the Telangana nation,” who had led struggles with Himalayan strength.

Etala recounted his association with Manda Krishna since 1986, praising his dedication to public causes, particularly his leadership in advocating for heart surgeries for children and pensions for the disabled and elderly. According to Etala, the Arogya Sri health scheme was born out of such agitations, rather than the then government’s goodwill.

Despite his long journey, Manda Krishna remains committed to further movements, especially to implement the pension promises made by the Congress government. Rajender noted that while he expected Manda Krishna to enter the Rajya Sabha, the leader’s unwavering focus remains on societal uplift.