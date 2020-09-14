Kishan Reddy seeks land for memorial, writes to CM KCR

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has asked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to allocate land for the construction of a memorial in remembrance of Telangana liberation movement.



In a letter written to the CM on Sunday, he said that the Union Tourism Ministry has positively responded to provide funds for the construction of the memorial.

In his letter, Kishan Reddy mentioned that the Indian freedom struggle has several historical events and the struggle for the liberation of Telangana has a special place in it.

"The country had breathed the winds of freedom on August 15, 1945. However, the tricolour did not fly high in the erstwhile Nizam-ruled Hyderabad state," the Minister noted, adding that several personalities like Komaram Bheem, Swamy Ramananda Tirtha, PV Narasimha Rao, Marri Chenna Reddy, Vandematharam Ramachender Rao, Narayana Rao Pawar, Doddi Komaraiah, Chakali Ilamma were a few to name who had fought for Telangana's liberation.

Telangana had got its freedom in the police action launched by the first Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on September 1948, he said, adding that Telangana freedom struggle needs to be a guiding inspiration to the future generations. Construction of a memorial has been the aspiration and dream of the people of the State.

"I had met the Union Tourism Minister and discussed the issue. He responded positively to provide funding for the construction of the memorial," Kishan Reddy said.

Addressing the CM, he said, "You being the Chief Minister has full understanding about the struggles of people of Telangana and for its liberation from the clutches of the dictatorial rule of Nizam. I request you to take a personal interest and allocate land for taking up the memorial project."