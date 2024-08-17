Know Your MLA: Restoring confidence among constituents

Warangal: Revuri Prakash Reddy emerged as a powerful leader in the Narsampet constituency by ending the dominant run of comrade Maddikayala Omkar of the MCPI (U). It was no easy task to displace a mass leader like Omkar who won the Narsampet seat five consecutive times between 1972 and 1994. However, contesting on Telugu Desam ticket, Revuri did it in his first attempt in 1994. He went on to win two more times (in 1999 and 2009).

In the face of TDP’s existential crisis in Telangana, he left the party and joined the BJP in 2019. However, in a rapidly changing political scenario just before the Assembly elections in 2023, the soft-spoken Revuri joined the Congress at the behest of his old friend, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy.

With the Congress already confirming the candidature of Donti Madhava Reddy for the Narsampet constituency by then, Revuri was asked to contest from neighbouring Parkal seat which he won convincingly, defeating BRS’ Challa Dharma Reddy.

The veteran of seven elections, the 68-year-old Revuri is one of the Panel Speakers in the Assembly appointed by the Telangana Government. Revuri hails from Keshwapur village under Duggondi mandal in Warangal district. He made his political entry with Telugu Desam and former Sirpur MLA K V Narayana Rao was his mentor. He remained honest and non-controversial throughout his political career. His penchant for serving people never diminished all these years.

“Development of Parkal constituency is high on my agenda. The people in the constituency lost confidence in the governance during the BRS regime with its leaders focusing on plundering the natural resources. The Congress will instill a sense of confidence among the people by fulfilling its election promises,” Revuri says.