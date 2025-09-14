Kodangal–Narayanpet LIP displaced farmers to get Rs 20L compensation

Mahabubnagar: Keeping in view the future of farmers who are losing their lands for the construction of the Narayanpet–Makthal–Kodangal Lift Irrigation Project, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced enhanced compensation of Rs 20 lakh per acre. Expressing their gratitude for the decision, Minister Dr Vakiti Srihari, Narayanpet MLA Dr Chittem Parnika Reddy, and senior Congress leader Kumbham Shivakumar Reddy met the CM at his residence on Saturday.

They conveyed thanks to the Chief Minister for understanding the plight of farmers and ensuring justice by increasing the compensation. They stated that this decision would bring great relief to farmers of Narayanpet, Kodangal, and Makthal regions.

They also assured the Chief Minister that steps would be taken to complete the land acquisition process at the earliest and ensure that compensation reaches farmers without any delay, while expediting the construction works of the project.