Live
- Round 2 of State Level Selection Test conducted by WBSSC concludes without glitch
- Over 6 crore ITRs filed so far for AY 2025-26: Income Tax Department
- With 14 crore members, BJP is world’s largest political party: JP Nadda
- Punjab Police dismantle cross-border smuggling attempt; 15.7 kg heroin seized
- Last Chance for Degree Admissions: Principal Madan Mohan
- Amnesty report exposes Pak govt’s mass surveillance of phones, computers: Report
- Himachal Governor distributes relief material among flood-hit
- 'My brain is worth Rs 200 crore a month, I don't stoop low': Gadkari's sharp retort to E20 fuel detractors
- World Boxing C'ships: Minakshi wins gold in women's 48kg, India bags second yellow metal in Liverpool
- 1st ODI: Fifties by Smriti, Pratika, and Harleen propel India to 281/7 against Australia
Kodangal–Narayanpet LIP displaced farmers to get Rs 20L compensation
Mahabubnagar: Keeping in view the future of farmers who are losing their lands for the construction of the Narayanpet–Makthal–Kodangal Lift Irrigation...
Mahabubnagar: Keeping in view the future of farmers who are losing their lands for the construction of the Narayanpet–Makthal–Kodangal Lift Irrigation Project, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced enhanced compensation of Rs 20 lakh per acre. Expressing their gratitude for the decision, Minister Dr Vakiti Srihari, Narayanpet MLA Dr Chittem Parnika Reddy, and senior Congress leader Kumbham Shivakumar Reddy met the CM at his residence on Saturday.
They conveyed thanks to the Chief Minister for understanding the plight of farmers and ensuring justice by increasing the compensation. They stated that this decision would bring great relief to farmers of Narayanpet, Kodangal, and Makthal regions.
They also assured the Chief Minister that steps would be taken to complete the land acquisition process at the earliest and ensure that compensation reaches farmers without any delay, while expediting the construction works of the project.