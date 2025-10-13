  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Konda Lakshma Reddy, Former Chevella MLA, Passes Away

Konda Lakshma Reddy, Former Chevella MLA, Passes Away
x
Highlights

Former Chevella MLA Konda Lakshma Reddy passes away in Hyderabad. He was a Congress leader, journalist, and grandson of former Deputy CM Konda Venkata Ranga Reddy.

Konda Lakshma Reddy was a former MLA of Chevella. He was sick and treated at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. He died at 5:30 am today. His last rites will be at Mahaprasthanam at 3 pm.

He was a Congress leader. He was the grandson of former Deputy CM Konda Venkata Ranga Reddy. He worked in politics for many years. He also ran in elections in Hyderabad in 1999 and 2014.

He loved journalism. In 1980, he started a news agency called NSS. He was also president of Jubilee Hills Journalists Cooperative and the Press Club Hyderabad.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick