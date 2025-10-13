Konda Lakshma Reddy, Former Chevella MLA, Passes Away

Konda Lakshma Reddy was a former MLA of Chevella. He was sick and treated at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. He died at 5:30 am today. His last rites will be at Mahaprasthanam at 3 pm.

He was a Congress leader. He was the grandson of former Deputy CM Konda Venkata Ranga Reddy. He worked in politics for many years. He also ran in elections in Hyderabad in 1999 and 2014.

He loved journalism. In 1980, he started a news agency called NSS. He was also president of Jubilee Hills Journalists Cooperative and the Press Club Hyderabad.