Kothagudem: Around 50% flood-hit still in relief camps

Kothagudem: Around 50 per cent of people evacuated from the low-lying areas, particularly the Agency areas, continue to stay in the flood relief camps in the constituencies of Bhadrachalam and Pinpaka.

People in the villages and in temple town are busy cleaning their houses which were filled with mud so that they can get back to their houses. The flood-affected areas were emitting a bad smell making it difficult to live there.

Nearly 30 villages in these constituencies were in a bad shape and in uninhabitable condition. Some buildings in these areas were suspected to have suffered structural damage. A few of the buildings suffered damages and may collapse anytime, fear residents.

People of Subashnagar, Kotha Colony and Ayyappa Colony were taking up cleaning work during the day and returning to the relief camps at night. "My residence still continues to be flooded with slurry. It will take another two days to clear it," said A Naga Lakshmi, a flood victim.

Residents of Cherla, Dummagudem, Manuguru, Burgumphad, Pinapaka and Aswpuram said the houses have mud of about five feet. They also said that the mud was infested with snakes and other insects. Hence, all cleaning works were being taken up only during day time. The government had given 20 kgs of rice and supplying food in the camps.