Kothagudem: Contract Gurukulam teachers demand regularisation of services

Kothagudem: Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah on Wednesday demanded the government to regularise the services of part-time Gurukulam teachers and lectures.

The teachers and lectures who met the MLA Veeraiah in his camp office at Bhadrachalam and submitted a memorandum to him and appealed to fight against the government on their issues.

MLA Veeraiah promised to address their issues by discussing with the concerned ministers. He said that the services of the teachers and lecturers who have been working for many years in Gurukulams should be regularised.

