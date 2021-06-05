Kothagudem: SCCL observes World Environment Day

Kothagudem: Singreni Company Director (Operations) S Chandrashekar informed that Singareni Company is working towards environment protection and for the last few years, every year it is planting saplings and till now 5 crore 90 lakh saplings have been planted in 13,170 hectares and they are being grown as forests.

He along with other directors off the company N Balaram, J Allwyn participated in World Environment Day on Saturday at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrasekhar said, Singareni is trying to protect the dying species of trees by giving life to them in its nurseries, OB dumps and empty spaces and growing them into forests. Sand making units are being set up thus reducing the sand consumption from Godavari.

Another Director (Personal and Finance) N Balaram explained about the measures taken by Singareni and has been appreciated by the Central Forest and Environment departments.

The officials from various departments participated in the programme.