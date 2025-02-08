Live
Krishna Sagar Rao Praises BJP's Victory in Delhi Assembly Elections
In a heartfelt statement, Krishna Sagar Rao has congratulated the BJP's Delhi unit on their remarkable victory in the recent Delhi Assembly elections, marking the party's return to power after 27 years. This success, which Rao describes as long awaited, signifies a significant shift in the political landscape of the national capital.
Rao noted that the citizens of Delhi have decisively rejected the Aam Aadmi Party's mismanagement, corruption, and politics of blame. Instead, they have chosen to support a "double engine government," voting for stability, responsible governance, and tangible development. He remarked that the sensationalist tactics employed by AAP have ultimately been defeated.
The BJP, according to Rao, is now committed to principles of good governance, transparency, and inclusive development. He attributed this extraordinary electoral success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, leadership, and strategic planning, stating that such factors played a pivotal role in achieving this significant victory.