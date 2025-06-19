KTR bristles at HYDRAA antics; says CM turned TG into Nafrat ka Makaan

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday alleged that the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and all Congress leaders were blackmailing in the name of HYDRAA and alleged that the CM turned the state into ‘Nafrat ka Makaan’.

The BRS leader criticized HYDRAA, which did not dare to go near any house built illegally by Revanth Reddy, his family members and Congress leaders, and only showed its power over the houses of the poor. KTR on Wednesday visited the family of BRS Borabanda Division Minority Leader Mohammad Sardar, who committed suicide after being harassed by Congress Corporator Baba Fasiuddin, who was said to be behind the demolition of his house. He consoled his family members. KTR got emotional after seeing Sardar’s two young children.

He assured that he would support Sardar’s family as long as he lived.

After that, KTR, who spoke to the media, questioned whether Rahul Gandhi, who was shouting that a bulldozer kingdom was running in UP, does not see the anarchy being committed by Revanth Reddy in Telangana? KTR lashed out, saying that when Rahul Gandhi speaks of ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’, Revanth Reddy has turned Telangana into a ‘Nafrat ka Makaan’.

KTR criticized that even after losing power, the local corporator harassed Sardar to join the Congress. He accused him of forming a faction and demolishing Sardar’s house and shop when he refused to change party.

KTR, who said that he was sure to come back to power, warned that he would settle the accounts of all those who were harassing the poor.