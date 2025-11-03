KTR condemns ‘goondaism’ after party office attack in Manuguru

Hyderabad: The BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Sunday condemned the attack on the Manuguru party office, stating that "goondaism" has increased after the Congress came into power in the state.

Expressing his anger over the incident, Rama Rao accused Congress supporters, whom he referred to as "Congress goons," of attacking and burning down the Manuguru party office. KTR was furious that the rule of "goons and rowdiness" had increased in the state after the Congress party came to power. Immediately after learning about this incident, KTR spoke to the district party president Rega Kanta Rao on the phone. He said that the entire 60 lakh BRS family was with the Manuguru party cadre and urged them to be brave.

KTR said that he would soon visit Manuguru. KTR stated that there was no need to be afraid of the Congress party's "rowdy mobs and their anarchy." He expressed his anger that after the Congress party came to power, a "reign of rowdies" has been prevailing in every corner of the state, from the village level to the state capital, and that anarchy has continued, but asserted that the day when this will end was near.