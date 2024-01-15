KTR demands impartial probe into murder of party worker

Hyderabad: Expressing displeasure over ‘political factions and murder politics’ starting in Telangana like never before, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Sunday that there would be no peace if there were attacks on his party workers and said that the whole party would stand by every single worker.

KTR, along with other leaders, visited Kollapur in Mahabubnagar district on Sunday to pay tribute to party worker Ch Mallesh, who was killed recently. He garlanded the photo of Mallesh, spoke to Mallesh’s wife, children, and family members, and gave them solace. Rao said that the party would take full responsibility for Mallesh’s children and gave them financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh on behalf of the party. A retired army jawan, Mallesh always worked for the party’s victory. BRS has lost a committed worker, said Rao.

He said that political murders never happened in Telangana in the past, but Mallesh was killed by political opponents and political factions like never before in Kollapur constituency. He said that winning and losing were natural in politics, but killing in this way was evil. He appealed to Minister Jupally Krishna Rao that this kind of killing and culture of violence were not good. “Even though we were in government for ten years in the past, there were no attacks on any Congress worker or Congress leader, and this kind of culture was not encouraged. Imagine what would have happened if we had behaved like Congress,” said Rao.

The BRS leader said whoever is in the government, strict action should be taken against those who have committed such a heinous crime, and justice should be done to Mallesh’s family.

It was alleged that Mallesh was killed for political reasons, and an attempt was made to add the issue of land disputes to it. KTR demanded that the government conduct an impartial investigation in this matter and keep all the vital details, like call records of the criminals, before the public. In this whole matter, the DGP himself should take the initiative and conduct an impartial investigation.