KTR files petition in HC seeking to “quash” proceedings in FIR

Hyderaba: The Telangana High Court single bench of Justice Kunuru Lakshman on Tuesday adjudicated the criminal petition filed by BRS working president K Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) and issued notices to the State Government, and the de facto complainant Athram Suguna, a Congress activist of Utnoor (Adilabad), directing them to respond by March 19.

Suguna, who contested the recent Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket, lodged a complaint to the Utnoor police on October 3, 2024 stating that KTR, during a press conference at the party office had accused the Congress of siphoning of Rs. 25,000 crore from the Musi Project.

She informed the police that KTR, being an MLA, had made wild allegations against the Congress which is embarrassing the party; such comments will damage the reputation of the Congress.

Following her complaint, FIR 205 of 2024 was registered against KTR in Utnoor PS. The BRS leader’s petition seeks quash of proceedings in FIR and stay of further proceedings, including his arrest. Hearing in the case was adjourned to March 19 to file a counter-affidavit.