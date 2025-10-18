KTR highlights KCR’s vision with Huwel Lab launch

The BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Friday inaugurated the new chemistry laboratory established by Huwel Diagnostics at the Telangana Medical Devices Park in Sultanpur.

The event was attended by Dr Varaprasad Reddy, Managing Director of Shantha Biotech, along with the Huwel management and staff. Speaking on the occasion, KT Rama Rao highlighted the vision behind setting up the Medical Devices Park.

He said that nearly 70 to 80 per cent of medical equipment used in India was imported from other countries, and it was this dependency that inspired Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to establish the park. The goal, he said, was to manufacture medical devices domestically, thereby reducing costs and ensuring that healthcare equipment becomes more affordable and accessible to the common man.

Recalling the transformation of Sultanpur, KTR noted that before the establishment of the park, the area was filled only with stone crushers and barren land. Today, it has been transformed into a thriving industrial hub employing thousands of people.

He expressed happiness at the sight of various industries and research activities flourishing in the region, adding that the innovations being developed there have strengthened his faith in Telangana’s technological and industrial future.

KTR also praised Huwel’s remarkable contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic. He recalled that during the peak of the crisis, RT-PCR test kits were in high demand and cost around Rs 6,000 per test. However, Huwel’s team led by Shishir and Rachana developed indigenous solutions that brought the cost down to just Rs 12 per test.

Calling it “an extraordinary achievement,” KTR commended the company for its continuous efforts to develop affordable medical technologies such as portable RT-PCR kits, which benefit ordinary citizens.

Reiterating Chief Minister KCR’s philosophy, KTR said that any research that fails to benefit the common man is futile. “Technology must exist for the people; if it doesn’t improve their lives, it is meaningless,” he said, echoing KCR’s long-standing belief that innovation should always serve society.

On the occasion of Huwel’s 10th anniversary, KTR congratulated the entire team for their decade-long commitment to meaningful innovation. He concluded by expressing optimism about Telangana’s future, saying, “Together, we must continue working to take Hyderabad, Telangana, and India forward with greater speed and strength. Within the next two years, we will return to power—and when we do, we will do even better.”