KTR lauds Jagtial boy who delivers newspaper

Telangana: Telangana minister KT Rama Rao lauded the confidence of Jagtial boy who delivers newspapers while studying. The boy, Jai Prakash in a video said that he was studying at a local school at the same time working as paperboy.



The boy said that it will be useful for him in the future.

Lauding the boy's confidence, the minister said, "Loved this video from Jagtial Town. This young lad a Govt school student called Jai Prakash; loved his confidence, composure and clarity of thought & expression. He says what's wrong in working while studying & goes on to say it'll keep him in good stead in future (sic)," he tweeted.





Loved this video from Jagtial Town



This young lad a Govt school student called Jai Prakash; loved his confidence, composure and clarity of thought & expression 👏👏



He says what's wrong in working while studying & goes on to say it'll keep him in good stead in future pic.twitter.com/Ug4wYIGn8a — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 23, 2021





Jai Prakash's video has went viral on the social media where the people lauded his confidence and dignity.