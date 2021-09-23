  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

KTR lauds Jagtial boy who delivers newspaper

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao
x

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao  (File Photo)

Highlights

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao lauded the confidence of Jagtial boy who delivers newspapers while studying.

Telangana: Telangana minister KT Rama Rao lauded the confidence of Jagtial boy who delivers newspapers while studying. The boy, Jai Prakash in a video said that he was studying at a local school at the same time working as paperboy.

The boy said that it will be useful for him in the future.

Lauding the boy's confidence, the minister said, "Loved this video from Jagtial Town. This young lad a Govt school student called Jai Prakash; loved his confidence, composure and clarity of thought & expression. He says what's wrong in working while studying & goes on to say it'll keep him in good stead in future (sic)," he tweeted.



Jai Prakash's video has went viral on the social media where the people lauded his confidence and dignity.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X