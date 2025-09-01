Live
KTR questions Congress CM's CBI Probe decision on KLIS, takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi
KT Rama Rao (KTR), the working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), has taken Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi to task over the recent decision to hand the Kaleshwaram project investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). KTR raised concerns about how a Congress Chief Minister can authorise a CBI investigation, especially when Rahul Gandhi has previously accused the agency of being misused for political gain by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
In a post on his social media account, KTR highlighted the irony of the situation, noting that the CBI, which Rahul Gandhi once referred to as the "Opposition Elimination Cell" of the BJP, is now being tasked with probing the Kaleshwaram project. "This move raises questions about the intentions and awareness of Rahul Gandhi regarding the actions of his party’s representatives in Telangana," KTR remarked.
He further stated, "Bring it on, whatever it is that you conspire against us. We will fight both legally and politically." KTR expressed confidence in the judiciary and the public's ability to discern the truth, indicating that he is prepared to confront any challenges posed by the CBI inquiry. The political landscape in Telangana is expected to grow increasingly contentious as this investigation progresses.