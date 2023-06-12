KTR reaches Mulugu to attend K Jagadish’s final rites

Mulugu: IT Minister KTR on Monday visited Mulugu district to participate in the funeral rites of ZP Chairman Kusuma Jagadish.



He reached Mulugu district center by helicopter from Hyderabad to participate in the funeral rites to be held at his native village Mallampally in Mulugu mandal.

It is to mention here that Mulugu Zilla Parishad Chairman Kusuma Jagadish died on Sunday.