KTR reaches Mulugu to attend K Jagadish’s final rites
KTR reaches Mulugu by chopper from Hyderabad and later goes to house of Jagadish to condole the family members
Mulugu: IT Minister KTR on Monday visited Mulugu district to participate in the funeral rites of ZP Chairman Kusuma Jagadish.
He reached Mulugu district center by helicopter from Hyderabad to participate in the funeral rites to be held at his native village Mallampally in Mulugu mandal.
It is to mention here that Mulugu Zilla Parishad Chairman Kusuma Jagadish died on Sunday.
