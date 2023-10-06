KTR serves hot Breakfast to school students in Hyderabad

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao served breakfast to school students as part of the launch of the "Chief Minister Breakfast scheme" at a government school in Hyderabad today.









KTR reached out to all students in the dining hall and enquired about the quality of breakfast and the food varieties given to them in breakfast.





The minister also sat along with students and had breakfast. The State Government introduced the CM Breakfast scheme aiming to provide nutritious food to all poor students studying in government schools from elementary to up to 10 th standard.

KTR said the new scheme will bring revolutionary changes in the school education system in the government sectors. Good health standards of the poor students is a parameter to the promotion of education among deprived communities and the CM breakfast scheme will definitely help the poor families to send their children to the schools regularly.