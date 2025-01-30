KTR slammed for calumny and lies

Nalgonda: DCC president Kethavath Shankar Naik and party town president Gummula Mohan Reddy have hit out at BRS working president K T Rama Rao for making demeaning remarks during the farmers’ protest in Nalgonda.

Addressing media persons, they alleged that during its ten-year rule, the BRS government had failed to fulfil the promises made to the people. they accused KCR of running a dictatorial regime. The duo claimed that not a single house was built and given to the people and that the father-son duo (KCR and KTR) looted the state in the name of projects. They criticised KTR, saying that after losing power, he was speaking irrationally.

Shankar Naik questioned whether it was not true that the BRS government had once removed the Dharna Chowk (protest site) when people and farmers protested for their rights. He accused the previous government of paralysing and looting all projects over the past ten years.

Mocking KTR, Gummula Mohan Reddy remarked that he was making statements in Nalgonda like a hypocrite. He praised Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy for fighting against the fluoride issue in Nalgonda and even sacrificing his ministerial position for the cause of Telangana’s statehood.

Former municipal chairman Burri Srinivas Reddy, vice chairman Abbagoni Ramesh Goud, DCCB director

Pasham Samapath Reddy, market Committee chairman Jukuri Ramesh and former ZPTC Laxmaiah also lashed out at the BRS leaders at the press meet.