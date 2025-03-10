‘Lakshyam’ YouTube channel to be launched today

Hyderabad: Ex-MLC Kapilavai Dileep Kumar has announced to launch a YouTube channel named ‘Lakshyam’ on Monday at 11 am at Annam complex, Kavadiguda in the city.

“This channel is intended to motivate the youth of Telangana towards achieving “Neellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu” which was a tagline for the great Telangana Movement but ignored by the successive governments even after formation of Telangana state in 2014,” said Dileep Kumar. “Today, about 50 lakh youth are unemployed in Telangana and do not find any guidance from the government. They could have been imparted necessary skills for starting their own businesses or for getting jobs in private sector. Many of them are frustrated and some are committing suicides due to lack of confidence. These youth in particular and others need inspiration and guidance from living legends and achievers. Lakshyam aims at

providing career guidance, political guidance and other necessary skills apart from political awareness to the youth and unemployed,” he added.