Leadership to take final call on BRS’ stance

Hyderabad: Even as the politics surrounding V-P candidate is getting heated up with the announcement by the INDI Alliance, the BRS party’s stand will be decided by the party chief K Chandrashekar Rao.

The BRS leaders said that there have been queries from both the INDI Alliance and NDA, and the party leadership may take the final call.

The BRS Parliamentary party leader KR Suresh Reddy told The Hans India that their party has been taking decisions as per the national interests and Telangana interests as well. “Whatever is in the interest of Telangana we have been doing that. We had supported the bills in the national interests and also opposed some like the three Farm Laws. Primarily our boss KCRji will take a call on this. There have been queries asking for support. We said we have to contact our president,” said Suresh Reddy.

The NDA has nominated CP Radhakrishnan and the INDI block has nominated Justice B Sudarshan Reddy for the post of vice president. The BRS has no MPs in Lok Sabha but has three MPs in Rajya Sabha and with tight fight anticipated, these numbers will become crucial.