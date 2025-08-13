Live
Lineman Braves Adverse Conditions to Restore Power in Siddipet Pond
In the face of heavy rainfall, local staff members are working tirelessly to prevent power outages across the region. Despite the challenges posed by fallen trees and damaged poles, repairs are being conducted within hours to restore connectivity.
In a remarkable display of bravery, lineman Haimuddin recently ventured into the depths of Nagasamudram pond in Siddipet to restore a severed power line. Using a rope for support, he climbed the pole in the middle of the pond and successfully reinstated the electrical connection. His quick action exemplifies the dedication of the team in ensuring reliable power supply, even in the most challenging conditions.
