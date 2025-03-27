LRS fee payment deadline nears, avail 25% rebate before March 31: DC

Mahbubnagar: The deadline to pay the Land Regularization Scheme (LRS) fees is set to end on March 31, and no extensions will be given, announced district Collector Vijayaindra Boyi.

She urged applicants to pay their LRS fees before the deadline and take advantage of the 25% rebate offered by the government.

The 2020 LRS applicants, including layout owners, developers, and plot owners, must complete their fee payment by the end of this month to avoid missing out on the discount. The government has conducted awareness programmes for layout developers, surveyors, and document writers to ensure applicants understand the importance of regularisation.

The Collector emphasised that plots covered under LRS will have legal protection, preventing unauthorised occupation and allowing municipal authorities to develop these areas. Additionally, LRS-approved plots will have higher resale value in the future.

For payment details, plot owners will receive direct notifications on their registered phone numbers, provided their land does not fall under restricted zones like water bodies.

Applicants can pay their LRS fees online through the official portal https://lrs.telangana.gov.in.

For further assistance, applicants can contact the Collectorate toll-free mumber: 08542-241165 or the Mahabubnagar Municipal help desk at 7093911352 between 10 am and 6 pm.

Officials, including municipal commissioners, panchayat authorities, builders, and layout planners, have been advised to assist plot owners in utilizing this last opportunity before the deadline.