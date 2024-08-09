Madiga Teachers want govt to implement SC classification

Hyderabad : The Madiga Teachers Association, Madiga Vidyarthi Samakhya of Nizam College on Thursday demanded that the judgment given by the Supreme Court on SC classification be implemented from the current academic year to do justice to Madiga and Madiga sub-castes.

In a meeting convened on Thursday, the Madiga teachers and Madiga students welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict. Representatives from the organisations have expressed happiness over the Supreme Court's verdict and demanded immediate implementation of classification in education and employment sectors in Telangana state. Teachers from the community Dr M Manohar, Dr SV Ratnam, Venkateswara Rao, Dr Paladugu Jeevan, Dr V Bhaskar, Dr Ramana, student leaders Vinay, Akash, Bharat, and Suresh, among others, made the demand.