Mahbubnagar: Except Vaddepally, Makthal, TRS sets eyes on 15 municipalities

Mahbubnagar: Except for Vaddepally and Makthal municipalities where the people of these two municipalities have given clear verdict in favour of Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party P respectively, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi has now started working backdoor camp politics and is eyeing to grab the municipal chairperosn posts in the remaining 15 municipalities in erstwhile Mahbubnagar district.



The TRS got clear majority in the municipalities of Mahbubnagar, Gadwal, Alampur, Wanaparthy, Kottakota, Atmakur, Nagarkurnool and Kalwakurthy with the power to elect members for the chairperson posts. However, in Bhootpur, Narayanpet, Kosgi and Kollapur municipalities, it needs about two to three seats to attain the magic number.

In this regard, it is planning to overcome this shortage with the help of independents and utilising its option of ex-officio votes of MLA and MP of the respective constituencies. However, the party will have to face tough fight in Amarchinta municipality as no single party had got majority. Out of 10 wards, the TRS party could win only three, Congress 1, BJP 1, CPM 2, CPI and TDP parties both won one ward each. However, to wrest this municipality, the TRS party is doing all it can to grab the chairperson post. As it is already known that out of a total of 19 municipalities in erstwhile Mahbubnagar, only 17 municipalities have gone for elections across the five districts of Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Gadwal and Narayanpet districts of erstwhile Mahbubnagar region.

As per the results released after the counting on Saturday, the TRS party had won clear majority in Mahbubnagar, Gadwal, Narayanpet, Alampur, Wanaparthy, Kothakota, Pebbair, Atmakur, Nagarkurnool, Kodangal, Shadnagar and Kalwakurthy municipalities and now working n in the background to garner more support of independent candidates and attracting candidates from other parties for electing the chairpersons of the respective municipalities with a thumping majority.

Already, the TRS party had declared its chairperson candidate BS Keshav for Gadwal municipality and for other municipalities many candidates are lobbying their best land in chairperson posts.

Going into the detailed statistics of municipal election results, the TRS won as many as 30 wards out of 49 in Mahbubnagar when last results came in, while in Gadwal it had won 19 out of 37 wards, Wanaparthy 22 out of 32 wards, seven out of 10 in Alampur, six out of 10 in Atmakur, 14 out of 24 in Nagarkurnool, 10 out of 22 in Kalwakurthy, 10 out of 12 in Kodangal, 19 out of 28 in Shadnagar, seven out of 12 in Pebbair, 10 wards out of 15 in Kottakota and 10 out of 24 in Narayanpet municipalities. In all these municipalities, the TRS is expected to elect its chairpersons.

However, in the municipality of Vaddepally, the Congress party won with clear majority and won eight wards out of 10, while the TRS party could win only two wards. With this, the Congress party has won its chairperson from this municipality.

For the BJP, with an independent candidate jumping into BJP, the party had succeeded in bagging the Makthal municipality. Overall in Makthal municipality, as against a total of 16 wards, the BJP party won eight wards, while TRS was confined to five and Congress finished with only two wards. With the sole independent candidate expressing his willingness to support the BJP, the saffron party could garner a clear majority in Makthal and bagged the chairperson's post.

While the Congress and BJP had won one municipality each, both the parties are doing their best to win in some other municipalities wherever the candidates of these parties have won with majority wards.

For instance in Kosgi, the TRS and Congress party have won seven wards each, with the total contestants 16, the TRS and Congress are doing their best to attract the two independent candidates towards them. However, the TRS party had played a political game in Kosgi and had allegedly resorted to confine a woman ward member and doing its best to grab the Kosgi municipality. However, the Congress party had already lodged their complaint with the State Election Commission and urged it to take necessary action.

The verdict in Amarchinta municipality was a hung verdict as no party got a clear majority. Overall, as against about 333 candidates contested against 338 wards across various municipalities of erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, the TRS had succeeded in winning nearly 171 wards and grabbed as many as 12 municipalities in the Palamuru region.