Major Setback for BRS Party: Several MLAs and Corporators Join Congress

The BRS Party in Telangana is facing a major crisis as several of its key members are abandoning the party and joining the Congress. The exodus of MLAs and corporators has left the party leaders shocked and struggling to hold on to their power.

The latest blow to the BRS Party came yesterday when MLA Prakash Goud announced his decision to leave the party. Today, MLA Arikapudi Gandhi of Serilingampally followed suit and bid farewell to the BRS Party. Both MLAs officially joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.



CM Revanth welcomed MLA Gandhi and other new members into the party with a scarf ceremony. Along with Gandhi, corporators Uppalapathi Srikanth, Manjula, and Ragam Nagender Yadav also joined the Congress. In total, eight BRS MLAs have switched allegiance to the Congress, including prominent members like Tellam Venkatarao and Danam Nagender.



The defection of multiple MLAs and corporators is a severe blow to the BRS Party, raising questions about their future prospects in Telangana politics. Party leader KCR will need to take decisive action to prevent further defections and steer the party back on track.

