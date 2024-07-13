Live
- No issues with probing Nagendra, ED’s action mustn’t be politically-motivated: K’taka HM
- Radhika Merchant Dazzles in Pink Lehenga and Joins Baraat Dance with Mukesh Ambani
- As 'IBD 4' judge, Karisma Kapoor is reminded of the time when she tried different dance forms
- Two persons shot dead in marriage hall in Patna
- Ramesh Sippy shares how the Emergency impacted the shows of ‘Sholay’, its collections
- Shloka Mehta Re-Wears Wedding Lehenga at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Wedding
- WHO donates medical supplies worth $9 million to Malawi
- Radhika Merchant’s Vidai Look: A Vision in Sindoori Red Manish Malhotra Lehenga
- Gen Z Stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya Redeem Themselves with Stunning Lehengas
- Develop these Essential leadership skills
Just In
Major Setback for BRS Party: Several MLAs and Corporators Join Congress
The BRS Party in Telangana is facing a major crisis as several of its key members are abandoning the party and joining the Congress
The BRS Party in Telangana is facing a major crisis as several of its key members are abandoning the party and joining the Congress. The exodus of MLAs and corporators has left the party leaders shocked and struggling to hold on to their power.
The latest blow to the BRS Party came yesterday when MLA Prakash Goud announced his decision to leave the party. Today, MLA Arikapudi Gandhi of Serilingampally followed suit and bid farewell to the BRS Party. Both MLAs officially joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.
CM Revanth welcomed MLA Gandhi and other new members into the party with a scarf ceremony. Along with Gandhi, corporators Uppalapathi Srikanth, Manjula, and Ragam Nagender Yadav also joined the Congress. In total, eight BRS MLAs have switched allegiance to the Congress, including prominent members like Tellam Venkatarao and Danam Nagender.
The defection of multiple MLAs and corporators is a severe blow to the BRS Party, raising questions about their future prospects in Telangana politics. Party leader KCR will need to take decisive action to prevent further defections and steer the party back on track.