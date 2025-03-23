Man brutally hacked to death in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man was brutally hacked to death by unidentified persons in LB Nagar area of Hyderabad, police said on Sunday.

The assailants knocked down the victim by a car and then attacked him with axes and knives late Saturday night. The victim died on the spot.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight in Shiva Ganga Colony under the limits of LB Nagar police station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

The brutal murder was captured on CCTV camera. The assailants rammed a car into the victim and when the latter got up and tried to escape, they chased him and attacked him with axes and knives.

The deceased was identified as Boddu Mahesh, who was recently released on bail in a case. The incident triggered panic among residents. Senior police officials visited the scene of the crime.

Police suspect that the murder was linked to previous enmity between the two groups. LB Nagar Police have registered a case and formed special teams to nab the killers.

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that Mahesh, a resident of Bharat Nagar had enmity with another person identified as Purshottam.

The feud between them had started after a minor incident two years ago. Purshottam had allegedly attacked Mahesh with beer bottles. Later Mahesh's supporters carried a revenge attack on Purshottam.

Recently, Mahesh was arrested in a case under Chaitanyapuri Police Station limits. He had allegedly two persons with a knife in a clinic. He was released on bail.

Mahesh's family members alleged that he was murdered in a planned manner. They named the suspects involved in the murder and lodged a complaint with the LB Nagar Police.

A police officer said they have constituted special teams to nab the culprits. The police were scanning CCTV footage to identify the killers and gather clues.