Massive child trafficking racket busted in Suryapet

Suryapet: In a major breakthrough, the Suryapet police busted an illegal child adoption and trafficking racket, arresting 13 individuals and rescuing 10 children from various locations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The accused were part of a well-organized gang involved in illegal adoption and trafficking of children, particularly targeting poor families. They took advantage of vulnerable situations and lured parents under the pretense of care and adoption.

These activities were in clear violation of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, 2015. Children aged between 10 days and 10 years

During the operation carried out on May 28, 2025, police teams rescued 10 children – 7 boys and 3 girls – from areas such as Suryapet town, Nalgonda, Tekumatla, and Vijayawada. The children ranged in age from just 10 days old to 10 years.

13 accused arrested

The arrested include auto drivers, housewives, nurses, and brokers, all playing different roles in the child trafficking network. Further investigations are ongoing. The rescued children are being handed over to child welfare authorities for proper care and rehabilitation.