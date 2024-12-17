Minister Jupally Krishna Rao Issues Statement on Tourism Policy

Minister Jupally Krishna Rao recently made a statement regarding Telangana's tourism policy, revealing that the state currently ranks 9th in the tourism sector. He emphasized that tourism, once considered a luxury, has now become a necessity. The minister expressed confidence that in the next four years, Telangana would emerge as a global tourism destination.

According to Minister Krishna Rao, the aspirations of the state’s fallen heroes are now beginning to take shape, with the government focusing on strengthening the tourism industry and enhancing its global presence. The state's efforts to transform the tourism sector into a significant economic driver are set to bear fruit in the near future.