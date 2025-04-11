Minister Tummala Criticises Centre, Vows to Continue 'Work to Owner' Scheme

Hyderabad: Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao strongly criticised the central government over the ongoing funding disputes, while assuring that the 'Work to Owner' scheme would continue regardless of challenges. Addressing the media on Thursday, he reacted sharply to those questioning the state's financial role, saying, “Some people are claiming it’s their money. It’s not your father’s property, nor is it our father’s. When the Centre gives 70 paise, the state contributes 30 paise too.”

He went on to assert that it is the state governments that sustain the Centre, not the other way around. “They say the Centre is giving funds, but then they insist on putting someone else’s photo. We are the ones paying taxes. Our Chief Minister’s photo should be on central schemes implemented in our state,” he declared.

Minister Tummala’s remarks reflect growing tensions between the Telangana state government and the Centre over credit and financial contributions for developmental schemes.