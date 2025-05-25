Miss World contestant from England quits global pageant in a huff

Hyderabad: Miss World contestant from England Milla Magee has recently quit the global beauty competition. Following this, Charlotte Grant, the 1st runner-up of Miss England, has already stepped in as replacement, according to the organisers.

Miss World England Milla Magee came to Hyderabad along with other contestants on May 7 but left midway, quitting the competition on May 15, citing personal reasons. However, she subsequently made severe allegations in the interview to British tabloid, The Sun. "I went there to make a difference, but we had to sit like performing monkeys. The contestants were made to have heavy makeup and wear evening gowns from morning to night and even at breakfasts," Magee was quoted as saying in the interview. Milla claimed that she took a stand for herself and her dignity after being made to parade in front of wealthy male sponsors.

However, the Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization Julia Morley disapproved of media reports that she left the contest after she faced humiliation and ill-treatment. The CEO clarified that certain UK media outlets published false and defamatory statements on Milla’s return to her country without participating in the finals of world pageant.

“Milla’s claims are completely unfounded and inconsistent with the reality of her time with us”, she said, adding that following her departure, Charlotte Grant, the 1st runner-up of Miss England, already stepped in to represent her country. Charlotte arrived in India on Wednesday to participate in the contest.

The CEO said that earlier this month, Milla Maggie requested to leave the competition due to a reported family emergency involving her mother’s health and immediately arranged her return to England. “Unfortunately, it has come to our attention that certain UK media outlets have published false and defamatory statements, allegedly made by Milla Maggie, regarding her experience in India. These claims are completely unfounded and inconsistent with the reality of her time with us,” she explained

In response, the Miss World Organisation also released unedited videos recorded during Milla’s stay in India, in which she expressed gratitude, joy, and appreciation for the experience. These videos reflect her own words and sentiments and serve as a direct contradiction to the recent false narratives, Julia said, adding “Miss World remains committed to truth, dignity, and the values of beauty with a purpose”.