MLA Bojju Patel inaugurates paddy procurement centres

Khanapur: MLA Vedama Bojju Patel said that farmers should cultivate fine variety of paddy and reap the benefits of bonus provided by the government.

He inaugurated the paddy procurement centers set up in Kondakur, Dasturabad, Revogipet, Buttapur, Jannaram, and other villages of Khanapur Sattanapalli Kadem mandal under the auspices of PACS on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA advised that farmers should take the advice of the authorities before sowing the paddy. The MLA assured providing irrigation water to Sadar Mutt farmers in Khanapur mandal at the stage of sowing paddy under the second crop and coming to harvest. He said steps have been taken for drinking water irrigation without such difficulties.

He advised farmers to sell their crops at the purchase centers set up by the government and get support price.

PACS president Amanda Srinivas Satyanarayana Reddy Market Committee chairman Padigala Bhushan vice chairman Majeed Khanapur Congress Party mandal president Dhoni Keni Dayanand Congress Party ranks of the respective mandals, PACS staff and others participated in these programmes.